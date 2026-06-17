Music reviews: Vince Staples, Kurt Vile, and Jalen Ngonda

‘Cry Baby,’ ‘Philadelphia’s Been Good to Me,’ and ‘Doctrine of Love’

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Vince Staples performs during Coachella 2022
Vince Staples performs at Coachella 2022
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella)
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‘Cry Baby’ by Vince Staples

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