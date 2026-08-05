Isaac Butler’s 6 favorite books
The author and critic recommends works by James Baldwin, Erica Jong, and Cynthia Carr
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Writer, theater director, and podcast host Isaac Butler is the author of The Method, an acclaimed history of method acting. His new book, The Perfect Moment, explores how the culture wars of today took root when a culture war broke out in the late 1980s.