Book reviews: ‘Cool Machine: A Novel’ and ‘The Renoir Girls: A Hidden History of Art, War & Betrayal’
Colson Whitehead completes his Harlem Trilogy and a look at the persecution of a Jewish family in France
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‘Cool Machine: A Novel’ by Colson Whitehead
Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Trilogy, which his “dizzyingly brilliant” new novel completes, is “destined to live on as an American classic,” said Leigh Haber in the Los Angeles Times. Since 2021’s Harlem Shuffle, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner has been following Harlem resident Ray Carney, watching the Black furniture store owner and sometimes fence for stolen goods as he navigates a changing New York City from 1959 to 1986. While the novels “have a great deal to say about serious subjects such as systemic racism and corruption, they often lean on humor to get the message across.” Ray, having now reached 50, has achie