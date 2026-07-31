Kimberly McCreight’s 6 favorite escapist books

The best-selling author recommends works by Jon Krakauer, Cheryl Strayed and Taylor Jenkins Reid

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Kimberly McCreight
Kimberly McCreight
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In Kimberly McCreight’s best-selling new thriller, Someone Else’s Husband, a New York City artist is murdered after having an affair with a married man during a group climb of Mount Kilimanjaro. Below, McCreight recommends six other books built to offer instant escape.

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