James Lasdun’s 6 favorite books about horrible events

The novelist recommends works by Fyodor Dostoevsky, Janet Malcolm, and George V. Higgins

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James Lasdun
James Lasdun
(Image credit: Tania Barricklo)
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James Lasdun’s new book, The Family Man, reckons with the Alex Murdaugh murder case, which the poet, novelist, screenwriter, and short-story writer covered for The New Yorker. Below, Lasdun names six great books about terrible happenings.

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