AI companies are destroying rare books

Spines are being sliced and copyright is being threatened in the rush to feed large language models

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Illustrative collage of a robot burning a book with a laser beam shooting out of its chest
A senior Anthropic executive said that books taught AI systems ‘how to write well’, as opposed to using ‘low-quality internet speak’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

An AI company has “destroyed” millions of books as part of a “controversial project” to train its models, said City A.M.

Tech giants want to “feed an insatiable demand for training data” but their methods could have serious ramifications for the publishing industry and the quality of future books.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 