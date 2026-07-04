From media empires to crypto: the best business books to read this summer

Keza MacDonald’s Super Nintendo and Martin Sixsmith’s Suing the Kremlin are among these top reads

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(Image credit: Princeton University Press / Simon & Schuster UK)

Whether you are after memoirs or analysis, here are the most compelling business books to pick up this summer.

1873 by Liaquat Ahamed

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