From murder mysteries to memoirs: this summer’s best reads

London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe and Land by Maggie O’Farrell are among the books out now

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(Image credit: Hodder & Stoughton / Picador / Granta Books)

The best newly published holiday reads.

All In by Claire Powell

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