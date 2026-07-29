Fun, absorbing children’s books for summer

These gripping reads will keep kids entertained over the school holidays

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Covers of children&#039;s books
Colourful books to help spark a love of reading
(Image credit: Usborne Publishing / Pan Macmillan / HarperCollins)

The school holidays are here, marking the start of the Summer Reading Challenge for four- to 11-year-olds. Kids up and down the country are being encouraged to sign up online or visit their local library to get involved. For every book they read, they’ll be rewarded with stickers and character cards, and if they tick off six titles they can expect a certificate and medal.

Whether your little one has signed up for the challenge, or you’re looking for the perfect present for your niece or nephew, here are some fun, absorbing books to help spark a love of reading.

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