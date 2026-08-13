David Thomson’s 6 favorite books about Hollywood

The esteemed film critic and author recommends works by Norman Mailer, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Lillian Ross

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David Thomson
David Thomson
(Image credit: San Francisco International Film Festival)
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Film critic and historian David Thomson is the author of more than 25 books, including The New Biographical Dictionary of Film, now in its sixth edition. In his latest book, A Sudden Flicker of Light, Thomson proposes that cinema has in fact been a damaging cultural force.

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