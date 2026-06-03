Alan Moore’s 6 favorite books that have shaped his oeuvre

The ‘Watchman’ author recommends works by Gerald Kersh, Angela Carter, and Iain Sinclair

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Alan Moore
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With I Hear a New World, Alan Moore continues his five-novel Long London fantasy series, which spans the second half of the 20th century. Below, the author of Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and From Hell recommends six books that have influenced his work.

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