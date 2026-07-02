The best debut novels of the year so far

Dazzling new books from the literary world’s rising stars

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Page-turners to reignite your love of reading
(Image credit: Fleet / Faber & Faber / Jonathan Cape)

From a very modern romantic entanglement to an epic tale of power and class in Pakistan, here are some of the most exciting debut novels of the year so far.

Prestige Drama by Séamas O’Reilly

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