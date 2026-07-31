Julia Samuel shares books that changed how she understands grief

The psychotherapist shares works by Joan Didion, Kathryn Mannix and Mary-Frances O’Connor

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Smiling portrait for author and psychotherapist, Julie Samuel
Julia Samuel, author of Grief Works
(Image credit: Harry Soames)

The psychotherapist and author of "Grief Works" picks books that changed how she understands dying and grief. She will be speaking at the inaugural Big Brue festival of ideas in Bruton, Somerset, 19-20 September.

Grief Counselling and Grief Therapy

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