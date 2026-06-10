Katherine Center’s 6 favorite books about love and romance

The best-selling author recommends novels by Jane Austen, Emily Henry, and Julia Quinn

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Katherine Center
Katherine Center
(Image credit: Chandra Wicke)
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In Katherine Center’s new novel, The Shippers, a woman attending her sister’s cruise-ship wedding ropes her childhood bestie into being her wingman. Below, the best-selling author of The Bodyguard and Happiness for Beginners names six favorite books about love.

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