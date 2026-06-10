Katherine Center’s 6 favorite books about love and romance

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In Katherine Center’s new novel, The Shippers, a woman attending her sister’s cruise-ship wedding ropes her childhood bestie into being her wingman. Below, the best-selling author of The Bodyguard and Happiness for Beginners names six favorite books about love.

‘Persuasion’ by Jane Austen (1817)

This is my all-time favorite Jane Austen novel—and hands-down favorite literary love story. The romantic angst and the longing that Anne Elliott feels as the man she rejected, Captain Wentworth, shows back up in her life, still angry—it’s a feast of love agony. Totally page-turning! Buy it here.

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‘Just Like Heaven’ by Julia Quinn (2011)

This is a perfect ride of a historical romance about two old friends who wind up falling madly for each other after he gets sick and she arrives at his estate to nurse him back to health. The anticipation, the stakes, the slow build—it’s all exquisitely, perfectly done. Buy it here.

‘Beach Read’ by Emily Henry (2020)

Emily Henry is one of the all-time greats, and this contemporary romance is my favorite of hers. Two writers—one a writer of literary fiction, the other a romance writer—wind up summering next door to each other as they work on their novels. The sparring between them is unbeatable. Buy it here.

‘Love in the Afternoon’ by Lisa Kleypas (2010)

The first time I read this historical romance, it made me cry. The longing that our quirky but lovable heroine feels for a man who doesn’t know who she is and doesn’t know that he loves her—it’s palpable. The heart of this story is about being seen and loved for exactly who you are. Buy it here.

‘Why We Love’ by Helen Fisher (2004)

This book by behavioral researcher Helen Fisher changed my understanding of the role of love in human life. Fisher studied subjects’ brains as they looked at photos of their beloveds in scanners, and she argues that romantic love isn’t some made-up cultural thing but instead a fundamental human drive. Buy it here.

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‘Love 2.0’ by Barbara Fredrickson (2013)

This utterly compelling nonfiction read redefines love, transforming it from something enormous and monolithic into micro moments of experiencing “positivity resonance”: the kinds of connections that happen between people all the time, even strangers. It’s a whole new way to think about love. Buy it here.