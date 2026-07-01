Deborah Lutz’s 6 favorite biographies

The biographer recommends reading the life stories of Jane Austen, Virginia Woolf, and the Brontës

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Deborah Lutz
Deborah Lutz
(Image credit: Kris Badertscher)
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Deborah Lutz, a professor of Victorian literature and culture, is the author of six books, including The Brontë Cabinet and This Dark Night, a new biography of Emily Brontë. Below, Lutz recommends six books for lovers of biographies.

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