6 roomy homes with ADUs
Featuring a guesthouse with a floor-to-ceiling art-piece fireplace in Pennsylvania
Bluffton, S.C.
This 2021 lodge-style home near the coast in the Lowcountry has a studio accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above a carriage-house garage with a covered front porch, wood floors, a full bath, and a galley kitchen.
The three-bedroom main home has marsh views, a double-height living room with reclaimed beams and a loft, and a kitchen with dolomite counters. A screened porch and balconies overlook the leafy property. $4,125,000. Amanda Cutrer, Palmetto Bluff Real Estate Company, (843) 874-3558.
Gladwyne, Pa.
Built in 1920, the Normandy-style Wooded Hill estate, on almost 7 acres in a Philadelphia suburb, has a refreshed contemporary two-bedroom guesthouse with a floor-to-ceiling art-piece fireplace, a sunroom, and a wall of windows.
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The eight-bedroom central home has seven fireplaces, formal dining and living rooms, a billiards room, and a lower level with a theater and gym. The lot includes a pool, a golf green, formal gardens, and stone paths. $7,495,000. Lavinia Smerconish, Compass, (610) 547-6637.
Santa Monica, Calif.
In the Ocean Park neighborhood, this 1911 expanded and updated one-story Craftsman shares a lot with a 2004 one-bedroom modern guesthouse with polished concrete floors, a second-level deck, and oversize windows.
The two-bedroom main home has coffered ceilings, roofline windows, stained glass, and glass doors that open to a fenced courtyard with a mature sycamore and an orange tree. The Santa Monica Pier is about a 10-minute drive. $3,350,000. Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane, Compass, (310) 275-8880.
West Coxsackie, N.Y.
Haas Hill, a more than 148- acre estate in the Hudson Valley, includes a renovated twostory cottage circa 1950 with a full bath and kitchenette, plus a cabin set up as a kids’ bunkhouse. The main Englishcountry-style home has three bedrooms, a kitchen with a new AGA stove, heated terra-cotta floors, and a built-in banquette.