6 roomy homes with ADUs

Featuring a guesthouse with a floor-to-ceiling art-piece fireplace in Pennsylvania

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Homes
This Normandy-style Wooded Hill estate is built on almost 7 acres in a Philadelphia suburb
(Image credit: Oscar Mikols/OM Media)
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Bluffton, S.C.

Homes

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