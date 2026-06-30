6 sun-filled homes by lakes
Featuring a lodge on Connecticut’s Winchester Lake and glass-walled modern compound on Lake Michigan
Addison, Vt.
Blue Heron Point, a shingled gambrel-roofed home on a headland with more than 1,200 feet of Lake Champlain shoreline, was built in 2001. The four-bedroom’s vaulted great room features northern hemlock timber and a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace; a lower level includes a gym, wine fridges, and another fireplace.
The 14-plus-acre property has a pool, trails, gardens, lawns, a pond, a barn apartment, and a lakeside lounge area. $5,500,000. Wade Weathers, LandVest/Christies International Real Estate, (802) 238-6362
Norfolk, Conn.
Located on 118 wooded acres, Katsura Lodge has about a mile of frontage on Winchester Lake. Built in 2004, the five-bedroom contemporary features a great room with vaulted wood ceilings, heart pine floors, a fireplace made from the property’s stones, a bay-window seating nook, and a high-end, wood-clad kitchen.
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The lot includes a pool, tennis court, and boathouse. New York City is under three hours away. $7,250,000. Lenore Mallett, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 209-1777
Six Mile, S.C.
This 2023 four-bedroom contemporary lodge in a gated community is steps away from Lake Keowee. The open-plan main room has exposed wood trusses, a stone fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with aqua-hued cabinets and an eat-in island.
Outside on the almost 1-acre lot are a deck, a covered patio, and a dock. Clemson is about 15 miles away, and amenities nearby include a pool, gym, and dining. $5,999,000. Justin Winter, Justin Winter & Associates/Forbes Global Properties, (864) 506-6387
Grand Beach, Mich.
On the southern shores of Lake Michigan, this modern 2010 home’s glass walls offer full water views. The open-plan four-bedroom includes ceramic tile floors, a glass-sided staircase, a chef’s kitchen with granite counters, a fitness room, a balcony, and an elevator.
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The nearly 1-acre lot on a private road has a pool and stairs leading down to the beach. New Buffalo’s casino, nature preserve, and dining are a short drive. $4,450,000. Liz Roch, @properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, (312) 636-8751
Sammamish, Wash.
In a Seattle suburb, this 1942 four-bedroom shingled lake home is on a stretch of private Beaver Lake shoreline. The living room has hardwood floors and beamed ceilings; the kitchen includes a peninsula and a sitting area that opens to a balcony; and the primary suite features a bath with heated floors.
Outside are evergreens, a hot tub, a wraparound deck, and a patio by the water. $3,390,000. Mei-an Yuen and Colin Dalrymple, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 546-7399
Vernon, N.J.
Evergreen Cove, a 1960 ranch about 50 miles from Midtown Manhattan, is on East Highland Lake in northern New Jersey. The waterfront three-bedroom has hardwood floors, tongue-and-groove wood walls, exposed beams, a fireplace with a wood nook, French doors to a primary bedroom, and a country kitchen with a farmhouse sink and laundry.
A lake path leads to a private dock and firepit. $555,000. Robin Dora, Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty, (973) 570-6633