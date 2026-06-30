6 sun-filled homes by lakes

Featuring a lodge on Connecticut’s Winchester Lake and glass-walled modern compound on Lake Michigan

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Addison, Vt.

Drone shot of a home in Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

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