6 warm and welcoming farmhouses

Round Hill, Va.

(Image credit: BTW Images)

This 1950 dairy barn with a stone silo on 3 acres in the Stoneleigh community, about an hour from Washington, D.C., has been converted into a five-bedroom modern farmhouse.

(Image credit: BTW Images)

The barn’s original wood structure forms vaulted ceilings over wood floors, a living room with a fireplace, and a mezzanine loft. The kitchen has soapstone counters and a walk-in pantry. Outside are a one-bedroom carriage house, run-in shed, and garage. $2,999,990. Nancy Bossard, Long & Foster McLean/Luxury Portfolio International, (703) 431-2940

Sonoma, Calif.

(Image credit: Cale Benson)

Dos Palmas, a barn restored in 2007, makes use of the original post-and-beam frame, which contrasts with steel, marble, brass, and walnut. The three-bedroom includes a loft with a fireplace, a modern kitchen, and a connected silo with a spiral staircase.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Cale Benson)

The nearly 3-acre lot features a guest house, pool, bocce court, and olive and fruit trees. Sonoma’s main plaza is about a 10-minute drive. $5,250,000. Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, (707) 333-5596

Glen Ellen, Calif.

(Image credit: Joseph Schell)

This Australia-inspired farmhouse with a corrugated metal roof and a cupola is on more than 5 acres about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. Anchoring the home is a vaulted, wood-paneled great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; a lower level has a catering kitchen and a theater.

(Image credit: Joseph Schell)

Sonoma Creek crosses the property, which also includes a two-bedroom cottage, a garage, and a tower with a studio and gym. $4,400,000. Wendy Storch, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 519-6091

Kent, Conn.

(Image credit: Mark Madonna)

On 11 acres in Litchfield County, this circa-1800 Greek Revival farmhouse is in a historic downtown along the Housatonic River. The renovated four-bedroom has a black-and-white diamond floor entry, a living room with built-ins, a wood-paneled dining room, and a chef’s kitchen with a Wolf range, a farmhouse sink, and quartz counters.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Mark Madonna)

The property includes a covered porch, lawns, woods, a saltwater pool, and a barn from 1862. $2,595,000. Jeffrey Phillips, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 284-8276

Minneapolis

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In leafy Lowry Hill near the Lake of the Isles, this 2020 modern farmhouse has five bedrooms. The stylish contemporary includes oak herringbone floors, rustic wood beams, a kitchen with two islands and a teal walk-in pantry, arched doorways, hand-plastered walls, and a gym connected to the primary suite.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A lower level has a rec room and a sauna, and sliders open to a pool, spa, and lounge area. $4,500,000. Sheri Fine, Edina Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (612) 720-2442

Upper Jay, N.Y.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the Adirondacks near the Sentinel Range Wilderness Area, this updated 1880 four-bedroom is across from the Ausable River. The kitchen includes new flooring, a wood-paneled wall, exposed brick, open shelving, and an apron sink, while the living room has roofline windows and a woodstove.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The three-quarter-acre lot has a wraparound porch, a roomy yard, and a firepit area. Lake Placid’s dining and shops are about 20 minutes away. $539,000. Brenda Goulette, Engel & Völkers Lake Placid, (518) 637-1748