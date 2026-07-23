BBC Proms 2026: the best concerts you can still catch this season

This year’s festival has a ‘truly spectacular’ line-up

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Argentinian pianist Martha Argerich
Argentinian pianist Martha Argerich, who will be appearing at the Proms with the Munich Philharmonic
(Image credit: Roberto Serra / Iguana Press / Getty)

“It is still one of the great bargains in British culture,” said The Times. An on-the-day Promming ticket at the Albert Hall is just £8 – and the wide variety of “world-class talent you can catch for under a tenner is remarkable”.

Running until 12 September, the “world’s biggest classical music festival” features a jam-packed schedule of 86 concerts, said The Telegraph. Most are in London, but other venues across the UK will also be hosting events in locations including Gateshead, Bristol and Sunderland. It’s a “truly spectacular” line-up.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.