6 engaging museum exhibitions to view this summer

Learn all about Matisse, Locke and American pop art

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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&quot;Comedian&quot; by Maurizio Cattelan
Maurizio Cattelan, ‘Comedian,’ 2019. Banana and duct tape, 7 7/8 x 7 7/8 x 1 15/16 in. (20 x 20 x 4.9 cm), edition 3/3. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Anonymous promised gift T16.2020. © Maurizio Cattelan
(Image credit: Courtesy of Maurizio Cattelan and Perrotin)

Summers are the perfect time to explore, and that includes at museums. These new exhibitions — including an examination of American Pop art, a closer look at the scandalous painting that rocked early 20th century France and an immersive celebration of Yoko Ono — are all worth the trek.

‘Guggenheim Pop: 1960 to Now,’ Guggenheim New York

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.