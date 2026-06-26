Laugh it up this summer with these on-tour comedians

It’s summertime again, and that means musicians aren’t the only performers you can catch on stage. Get a laugh or two with these talented stand-up comics currently on tour.

Mo Amer

Mo Amer has been entertaining audiences for a long time with his comedy, which often relates to his Palestinian heritage. Now he is back on the road with an ongoing tour across the United States.

Amer’s shows are popular, but if you can’t get tickets, don’t panic. You can still enjoy Amer’s comedy in his critically acclaimed Netflix show “Mo.” Plus, there may be another chance to see him on screen, too, as Amer recently “teased plans for a feature-length film set in his hometown” of Houston, Texas, said the Houston Chronicle. (through November)

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Bill Bellamy

If you want a blast from the past this summer, check out Bill Bellamy’s ongoing comedy tour. The comedian is best known for honing his comedic chops on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” but has evolved over the years to become a beloved stand-up artist.

“The thing about comedy that I love is you can take your real life and just embellish it,” Bellamy said to KTLA-5 TV. Audiences “come to see me, and they know they’re going to laugh, they’re like, ‘What is he going to say?’” (through October)

Alonzo Bodden

Until the end of summer, you can catch “Last Comic Standing” alumnus Alonzo Bodden as he takes his stand-up shows across several states. The funny man, who fans may also recognize from consistent appearances on NPR and the progressive news channel The Young Turks, began in a much different career field: aviation.

“Long ago, I fixed and built airplanes and worked at Lockheed,” Bodden told the Fullerton Observer, but “I could always make people laugh. When you put public speaking and being funny together, you start looking at comedy as a career.” (through August)

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Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer wears many hats, among them comedian, actor, writer and director. But in the months ahead Glazer is going back to their roots with a stand-up tour across the U.S. and Europe.

Well-known for their acclaimed Comedy Central series “Broad City,” Glazer has recently talked about how current events inform their stand-up. “We are in this anti-human, techno-fascist moment in the United States,” Glazer told the Irish magazine Hot Press. The U.S. “feeds so much of global culture that I feel like it’s urgent to start having international conversations between real people in this way.” (through August)

Jessica Kirson

If you’re looking for a New York City original this summer, look no further than Jessica Kirson. Known for traversing the comedy club scene throughout the Big Apple, the stand-up artist is taking her talents on the road for the remainder of the year as part of a cross-country tour.

The tour is coming on the heels of Kirson’s acclaimed Hulu comedy special “I’m the Man,” and the comedian often “plays sold-out theaters across the country, drawing crowds who know her voice, her energy and exactly what kind of night they’re signing up for,” said Pridesource. (through Jan. 2027)

David Sedaris

David Sedaris is an American comedy icons, and now he is back on tour for nearly another full year. Sedaris may be better known for his humorous essays and novels than his stand-up career, but the funny man and NPR veteran is nonetheless recognized for his “dry, observational storytelling that explores family life, travel mishaps, retail oddities and human quirks,” said Sedaris’ website. His new tour “brings the celebrated humorist back to theaters with his signature blend of sharply observed memoir, diaristic humor and dry, conversational delivery.” (through Feb. 2027)

Ali Siddiq

Another Comedy Central veteran as the winner of the station’s first “Up Next” stand-up competition, Ali Siddiq’s ongoing international tour will have you laughing until nearly the end of the year. His tour is coinciding with “My Father,” a new stand-up special that explores Siddiq’s relationship with his late dad.

For Siddiq, who served time in prison before turning to comedy, joke-telling is cathartic. “I think that’s the biggest part of it, that I take the stories and me reliving them in front of people or revisiting them in front of people is healing,” Siddiq told NPR. (through November)

Emil Wakim

Emil Wakim endeared himself to fans during his turn on “Saturday Night Live” despite being on the show for only one season. He was also, notably, the first “SNL” cast member of Lebanese heritage.

Now, Wakim is bringing his stand-up on the road for a tour across the United States. If you can’t catch Wakim live, you’ll be able to see him on television soon enough, as he’ll be recording his first stand-up special for Netflix this October. The recording will take place on the same Indiana stage “where I started comedy nine years ago,” Wakim said on Instagram. “Everything has been for this.” (through October)