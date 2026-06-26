Laugh it up this summer with these on-tour comedians

Get some live chuckles from Mo Amer, Ilana Glazer and more

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Mo Amer speaks at the 2026 Peabody Awards.
Mo Amer speaks at the 2026 Peabody Awards
(Image credit: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

It’s summertime again, and that means musicians aren’t the only performers you can catch on stage. Get a laugh or two with these talented stand-up comics currently on tour.

Mo Amer

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.