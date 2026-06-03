TV to watch in June: Larry David is back, plus true-crime storytelling and the final season of ‘The Bear’

Struggling restaurants, striving Gen Zers and survivors of violence vie for summer attention

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a young man is comforted by his father as they sit in front of a window in their home in the Netflix show ‘The Witness’
Max Fincham and Jordan Bolger star in the true-crime film ‘The Witness’
(Image credit: Courtesy of Sophie Koehler / Netflix)

With many parts of the world bracing for a scorching summer driven by the Super El Niño climate pattern, people might be spending more time indoors than they had expected. If so, they’ll have an impressive array of new and returning shows to help pass the time.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.