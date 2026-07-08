TV to watch in July: Will Ferrell’s return, plus loads of crime-drama excitement

Post-apocalyptic bunker sci-fi, a golf comedy and a British crime potboiler highlight the month’s streaming options

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molly shannon shushes will ferrell with her right index finger in a still from the netflix comedy ‘The Hawk’
Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell are reunited in ‘The Hawk,’ and it feels so good
(Image credit: Colleen E Hayes / Netflix)

For many people busy ferrying their kids to camp or embarking on vacations, summer is a time to let their TV backlog swell. But if you’re the kind of person who streams as usual during the summer months, there are some terrific options for you this July.

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