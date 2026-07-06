Movies to watch in July: all eyes on ‘The Odyssey’ plus pickleball gets the smart comedy it deserves

Celebrity sex passes, Odysseus and a converted pickleball skeptic highlight July’s cinematic offerings

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Zendaya attends the world premiere of &#039;The Odyssey&#039; at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6, 2026 in London, England
Zendaya stars as Athena, the goddess of wisdom, in ‘The Odyssey’
(Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Even with the many streaming-induced changes to the film industry’s operations, July remains a month for blockbusters. This July will include an intriguing mix of madcap comedies, sweeping action epics and independent fare hoping to get as many viewers into theaters — or in front of their televisions — as possible.

‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’

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