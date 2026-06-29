Iran and US trade strikes in Hormuz power struggle

The US attacked Iranian targets while Iran responded with its own strikes

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Ships wait off the coast of Oman in Strait of Hormuz
Ships wait off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz
(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. attacked Iranian targets twice over the weekend while Iran struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and fired drones and missiles at U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. The “renewed fighting was sparked by competing interpretations of the memorandum of understanding” to end the war, Axios said, especially regarding the strait.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  