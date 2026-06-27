The Iran deal: J.D. Vance in the firing line

Trump’s vice-president has become the scapegoat for a deal that has outraged hawkish Republicans

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Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters on May 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
Being the face of the Iran deal is a double-edged sword for Vance
(Image credit: Matt Rourke / Pool / Getty Images)

Iran has become a “lose-lose issue” for Donald Trump, which is alienating his entire political base, said Zeeshan Aleem on MS Now. When he attacked Iran, he infuriated the isolationist wing of his coalition, who believed his promise that he’d start “no new wars”. Now, his scramble to end the conflict “is alienating the hawkish sector of his party”, who believe it amounts to a humiliating surrender.

One Republican senator described the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Trump last week as “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades”. Texas senator Ted Cruz said Trump must be getting “very poor advice”. Critics are particularly outraged by the potential creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen called the provision a “disaster”, likening it to offering the “Marshall Plan to rebuild Germany while the Nazis were still in power”.

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