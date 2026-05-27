Can Trump make anybody happy with an Iran deal?

Some GOP allies want escalation. Others want to end unpopular war.

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump is ‘conflicted’ about the path forward in Iran
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

One obstacle to President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the war with Iran: Any path forward is bound to generate a lot of dissatisfaction among his GOP supporters and advisers, no matter what decision he makes.

Trump “seems conflicted,” Daniel R. DePetris said at the Los Angeles Times. Hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are continuing to “press for more aggressive U.S. military action.” But Trump’s in-house political strategists want a quick end to the unpopular war to “minimize political repercussions against the Republican Party” in November’s midterm elections. Trump clearly wants the deal that he keeps promising to the U.S. public, but accomplishing that may put him at odds with Republicans who “would consider anything short of Iran’s total surrender a failure.”

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 