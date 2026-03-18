Is it too late for Trump to declare victory in Iran?

President Donald Trump likes his military campaigns short and victorious: The quick overnight strike that removed Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro from power is his preferred model of warmaking. But the U.S. president may not be able to exit the war against Iran so easily.

Some of Trump’s supporters are concerned the president “no longer controls how, or when, the war ends,” said Politico . Iran’s Islamic regime still has a vote, and it is voting to keep the conflict alive with its closure of the Strait of Hormuz . The resulting fallout for the global economy means Iran’s leaders “hold the cards now,” said a White House ally. Trump’s advisers had hoped he could and would “declare victory whenever he saw fit” and end the war quickly, said Politico. But now the conflict appears stickier than they anticipated. The “off-ramps” to de-escalate things “don’t work anymore,” said a second Trump ally.

Trump “expects a quick, clear victory,” said Axios . But the war’s outcome is “beyond unilateral control and quick fixes.” The president could “pull out tomorrow.” Iranian officials, though, have made it clear they “could continue shooting missiles and rockets” unless they get a guarantee that the U.S. will not reengage at a future date. Iran wants more than “just a temporary ceasefire.”

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The president’s options to end the war “keep getting fewer and worse,” Thomas Wright said at The Atlantic . Trump is getting closer to a point where he can either pursue a “decisive tactical success” and “prepare the country for a prolonged conflict,” or he can seek a settlement involving “real compromise” with Iran. The regime has proven “more aggressive and more resilient” than he anticipated, and if the government does collapse “it could take a long time.” Most wars start with hopes of quick victory. “Few end as expected.” Trump chose to start the war, but the decision to conclude it is “no longer entirely his to control.”

The strait’s closure is “giving the Iranians leverage,” National Review said in an editorial. If the strait remains closed for months “rather than a few more weeks,” the global economic damage may become “truly disastrous.” Iran could end the war with its regime still in place and in “de facto control” of the strait. If that happens, Trump’s war will end up “eroding American deterrent power rather than enhancing it.” His administration must have some “urgency about reopening the strait” to ensure that does not happen.

What next?

Military officials are routinely including “off-ramps” in their war plans if Trump wants to end the conflict quickly, said NBC News . “So far, he hasn’t” chosen to do so. Some administration allies are going public with their push to end the campaign. The U.S. “should try to find the off-ramp,” agreed David Sacks, Trump’s AI czar.

Trump himself is sending mixed signals. The war in Iran is “just a military operation to me,” he said to reporters on Tuesday. “Iran is something that was essentially largely over in two or three days."

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors