Fast and Luce: does Ferrari’s first EV live up to its sportscar heritage?

Controversial EV ‘risks destroying the myth’ of luxury carmaker as investors fear another Jaguar rebrand failure

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Luce
Even Ferrari’s chief design officer, Flavio Manzoni, admitted the Luce is 'polarising'
(Image credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari’s first foray into electric vehicles has sparked an intense backlash from fans and investors, with shares falling sharply after the unveiling of its new battery-powered Luce.

Created in collaboration with former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, the car’s futuristic shell-like form, silent engine and £475,000 price tag were always going to be “controversial”, said Politico. But Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari’s former chairman, spoke for many “purists in Italy” when he said it “risks destroying the myth” of the legendary cars and should be stripped of the company’s prancing horse logo.

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