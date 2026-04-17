Mercedes-Benz GLC electric: a ‘plush and comfortable all-rounder’

Mercedes has reinvented the GLC, its compact SUV, for this all-new EV, blending “wafting comfort” with the tech and range customers now expect, said Car Magazine. At launch, there is just the dual-motor GLC 400 with other versions coming later, including a single-motor with a bigger range. Twin motors give a combined 483bhp, so this “2.5-tonne brute” can do 0-62mph in just 4.3secs. The 94kWh battery gives a range of up to 403 miles.

The new GLC is “really, really fast”, and the air suspension gives a very smooth ride and exceptional motorway refinement, said Autocar. There’s “constant oomph”, thanks to the two-speed gearbox, but the steering is “fairly numb”, and the GLC lacks a bit of character. A “plush and comfortable all-rounder”, but it can’t match the range and “dynamic pizzazz” of its rival, the new BMW iX3.

It’s not “thrilling to drive”, but the new GLC is “packed with kit”, showcasing Mercedes’s “latest and greatest” tech, said Auto Express. The entry-level Sport spec gets two wireless phone chargers and new headlights that illuminate the length of five football pitches. The “massive” 39.1-in display is standard too, with video capability on the passenger side, and the self-park function is “better than ever”.

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