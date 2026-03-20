MG4 Urban: a ‘modern’, family-friendly EV

With a ‘whopping’ 557-litre boot and an impressive kit list, you get ‘a lot of car’ for the pricetag

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MG4 Urban on a hilltop country road
The MG4 Urban is ‘so good’ it makes the original, ‘which once seemed unbeatable value’, now seem rather ‘redundant’
(Image credit: MG)

Four years after its launch, the MG4 is still one of the best-value EVs out there, said Auto Express. But now we have the MG4 Urban, which is “so good” it makes the original, “which once seemed unbeatable value”, now seem rather “redundant”. Bigger and more practical than the MG4, and now with front-wheel drive, it’s nearly 4.4 metres long and has a “whopping” 557-litre boot. The kit list is impressive too, and it drives well.

MG’s “modern” family EV is great value, but there is stiff competition in the sub-£25,000 EV segment from Fiat’s new Grande Panda and Citroën’s C3 Aircross, said The Independent. The Urban is rather “old-school” on the road – the ride can feel “crashy” over uneven ground and there’s a bit of road noise. Overall, it’s “exactly what you expect it to be: a lot of car for the money”, and nothing to get wildly excited about.

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