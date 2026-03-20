MG4 Urban: a ‘modern’, family-friendly EV

Four years after its launch, the MG4 is still one of the best-value EVs out there, said Auto Express. But now we have the MG4 Urban, which is “so good” it makes the original, “which once seemed unbeatable value”, now seem rather “redundant”. Bigger and more practical than the MG4, and now with front-wheel drive, it’s nearly 4.4 metres long and has a “whopping” 557-litre boot. The kit list is impressive too, and it drives well.

MG’s “modern” family EV is great value, but there is stiff competition in the sub-£25,000 EV segment from Fiat’s new Grande Panda and Citroën’s C3 Aircross, said The Independent. The Urban is rather “old-school” on the road – the ride can feel “crashy” over uneven ground and there’s a bit of road noise. Overall, it’s “exactly what you expect it to be: a lot of car for the money”, and nothing to get wildly excited about.

Battery options are rather “small for a car of this size”, with the entry MG4 Urban carrying battery packs totalling 42.8kWh, which manages a range of just 201 miles, said Autocar. It’s not a quick car, taking about 9.5secs to reach 62mph, but that’s perfectly adequate “to dust off the occasional overtake”. Quality inside the cabin feels high, but there’s no escaping the “scratchy” plastic on the dashboard.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up