Fiat 600 Hybrid: ‘packed with retro appeal’

Fiat has introduced hybrid options to its 600 crossover line-up, which includes the all-electric 600e. “Frugal, spacious and comfortable”, said Auto Express, the 600 Hybrid is similar to its Stellantis stablemates, the Citroën C4, Peugeot 5008, Alfa Romeo Junior and Vauxhall Astra, but is “packed with retro appeal”. This small SUV comes in 98bhp or 136bhp versions, with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a tiny 0.89kWh battery.

The 98bhp hybrid is easily “punchy enough” for pootling about town and beyond, with a 0-62mph time of 10.9 seconds and a 114mph top speed, said Top Gear Magazine. The 136bhp car has “extra oomph”: it can do 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds and 124mph, making it the quickest 600 available. Both are pretty efficient, with a claimed 58.9mpg. The ride is comfortable, but the steering and brakes are “light and numb”.

“Cute and cartoonish”, said Autocar, the 600 is large by supermini standards, but although headroom up front is quite generous and the 360-litre boot is “fairly roomy”, passenger space in the back is “relatively mean”. All models get a 7-inch driver’s screen and a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, with wireless smartphone mirroring. A few physical controls remain, including one to switch off the ADAS (driver assistance) systems.

