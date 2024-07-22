Canada is facing an uphill battle against car theft

More than 200 stolen vehicles from Canada are detected every week

Photo collage of many disembodied hands reaching into a blocky shape of Canada, with a drone shot of a car lot overlaid on top of the country's shape.
The population of Canada might be comparatively small, but the volume of car thefts is eye-popping
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
inunder the radar

One of the world's worst countries for car thefts is not one that you might expect. Nevertheless, Canada is dealing with an epidemic of stolen vehicles. Despite many Canadians going to extreme lengths to protect their valuables, car thefts in the land of maple leaves continue to be a widespread and pervasive problem. 

While the issue has been ongoing, recent years have seen a significant uptick in the crime. Car thefts were up 24% across the country in 2022, according to The New York Times, and in Canada's largest city, Toronto, thefts have risen 150% over the last six years. Just how many cars are stolen in Canada, and why has it become such a significant crime

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Cars Canada Crime And Punishment Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸