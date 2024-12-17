What went wrong at Stellantis?
Problems with price and product
If you have a favorite automotive brand, there's a good chance it's made by Stellantis. Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep all fall under the company's umbrella, as do international lines like Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo. But Stellantis is stumbling.
How bad is it? CEO Carlos Tavares resigned this month, said Fortune. That was a shock: Tavares was "once hailed as the very best manager the legacy car industry had to offer." Stellantis posted "record annual results" for 2023, but in September Tavares "shocked the market" this fall by revealing Stellantis' plans to "liquidate a bloated U.S. inventory of vehicles at bargain-basement prices." Critics said the announcement revealed that Tavares "prioritized short-term success at the cost of longer-term problems," Fortune said.
"All kinds of problems lurked" behind Stellantis' 2023 success, said CNBC. High prices and quality problems, notably in the ever-more-costly Jeep line, dogged the company's brands. As a result, "profits plummeted by nearly half" during the first six months of 2024, and U.S. sales fell 20% in the third quarter. (Industry sales are up overall.) Dealers now find themselves with a surplus of Stellantis vehicles on their lots. "That means they aren't selling," said CNBC. The company's North American brands, once a "cash cow," are faltering. "The next six to 12 months could also be quite rocky."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
"What a mess it is," Gus Carlson said for The Globe and Mail. Jeep, Dodge and Ram were once "workhorse" brands, but they have increasingly "turned away loyal buyers" with "stubbornly high luxury-level prices." Tavares was once seen as a "visionary dealmaker" for his maneuvering that combined the Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler companies to create Stellantis. But he made a misstep when it came to a basic rule of business: "Know what value means to your customers and price your products accordingly." Instead, the visionary dealmaker ended his tenure in a blaze of "tone-deaf strategy and bad leadership," said Carlson.
The problem at Stellantis "boils down to product and price" Steven Cole Smith said at Hagerty, which covers the auto industry. The company needs to find a surprise in its product pipeline to "instill confidence in the dealer network, and generate a positive buzz among customers." The company's North American forerunner, Chrysler, has been left for dead repeatedly over the decades, only to emerge with hit products like minivans in the 1980s and the Dodge Ram pickup in the 1990s. "Each represented outside-the-box thinking," said Smith, "backed by the willingness to take chances."
What next?
The dealers who sell Stellantis vehicles are "breathing a sigh of relief" at Tavares' departure, said The Detroit Free Press. And they're optimistic about the company's future. "It's like buying a house, it's got great bones," said an anonymous Michigan dealer. But they still have to move slow-selling vehicles off their lots, and price remains an issue. There are more than 100,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneers sitting unsold at the moment — but the vehicle "carries a price tag over $100,000," said the Free Press. Which means there's still trouble in the short term. If you're going to bet on Stellantis' future, another dealer said, "you wouldn't bet it on a $113,000 product, you'd bet it on a $30,000 product."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Ex-FBI informant pleads guilty to lying about Bidens
Speed Read Alexander Smirnov claimed that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Top Russian general killed in Moscow blast
Speed Read A remote-triggered bomb killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Teenage girl kills 2 in Wisconsin school shooting
Speed Read 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and student at Abundant Life Christian School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is this the end of the free trade era?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's threat to impose crippling tariffs 'part of a broader turn towards protectionism in the West'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives
The Explainer Walmart is the latest major brand to renege on its DEI policies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the UK's electric car plans took a wrong turn
The Explainer Car manufacturers are struggling to meet 'stringent' targets for electric vehicle sales
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Big Oil doesn't need to 'drill, baby, drill'
In the Spotlight Trump wants to expand production. Oil companies already have record output.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Jaguar's stalled rebrand
In the Spotlight Critics and car lovers are baffled by the luxury car company's 'complete reset'
By Abby Wilson Published
-
What's next for electric vehicles under Trump?
Today's Big Question And what does that mean for Tesla's Elon Musk?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Giant TVs are becoming the next big retail commodity
Under the Radar Some manufacturers are introducing TVs over 8 feet long
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Could 'adult dorms' save city downtowns?
Today's Big Question 'Micro-apartments' could relieve office vacancies and the housing crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published