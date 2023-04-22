Autos: Fast-tracking the electric future

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to remake the auto industry, and that's a very good thing for the planet, said the Los Angeles Times in an editorial. New rules proposed last week would effectively require that automakers electrify two-thirds of their passenger vehicles by 2032. Commercially, too, "about half of new buses, garbage trucks, and delivery vans" and up to 35 percent of new heavy-duty trucks would be zero-emission if the EPA gets its way. The agency estimates that swapping out that many combustion engines "would avoid putting into the atmosphere nearly 10 billion tons of carbon emissions." There are still many questions about supply-chain readiness, charging stations, and consumers' attitudes toward EVs, which made up less than 6 percent of vehicle sales last year. But the EPA shouldn't have to "wait for all problems to be solved" before pressing forward. "Regulations drive results, and the planet needs results quickly."

The Biden administration "is remaking a major industry in a way that is unprecedented in a free-market economy," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Last month, the Energy Information Administration forecast that EVs will make up only 15 percent of sales in 2030. Forcing an additional 50 percent is "Chinese-style central planning." If Democrats say EVs are the future, why does the government have to mandate them? As it stands, the proposal has automakers trapped between the EPA's demands and the Treasury Department, said Liam Denning in Bloomberg. To reduce reliance on China, the Inflation Reduction Act included a much-needed $7,500 tax credit for EVs. But "to reap the benefits, EVs and their components need to be made or mined in America." Right now, "much of what goes into EVs is made" predominantly in China. Rewiring and reshoring the supply chain comes at a "substantial cost."