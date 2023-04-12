Will Biden's big EV push work?

Is America ready for the transition to electric vehicles? Maybe not quite yet. Just four in 10 Americans want to make the switch, The Associated Press reports, "with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents." Just 8 percent of American adults say they live in a household with an electric vehicle, and another 8 percent own plug-in hybrids. The shift away from gas-powered cars "has a long way to travel."

The journey may get shorter. The Biden administration this week is unveiling new auto pollution standards that could lead to EVs making up two-thirds of auto sales in the next decade, Politico reports. But automakers are nervous about acquiring the minerals and other materials needed to build that many electric vehicles. "This requires a massive, 100-year change to the U.S. industrial base and the way Americans drive," says the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

"Meeting the new timetable will be a challenge," The New York Times reports. While car companies think the transition to EVs is "inevitable," the change will require huge shifts in infrastructure and supply chains. (Finding enough lithium to make all those batteries is a big challenge.) One other consideration: "Whether Americans are willing to accept changes to their work and lifestyle to drive electric vehicles is only one of several hurdles and uncertainties."

What are commentators saying?

"The climate crisis doesn't care whether the auto market is ready or not," Andrew J. Hawkins writes at The Verge. Cars and trucks are a "major source of carbon emissions" that cause climate change, which is why the White House is pushing hard to transition to electric vehicles as fast as possible. It's no surprise that carmakers are warning of the challenges ahead: "Private interests rarely get excited about new regulations." But the challenges are real. "The effort to make this a reality will be absolutely massive."