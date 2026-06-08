One great cookbook: ‘All That Crumbs Allow’ by Michelle Marek and Camilla Wynne

If you have ever wondered what to do with leftover bread, wonder no more

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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Book cover of &#039;All That Crumbs Allow&#039; by Michelle Marek and Camilla Wynne
Cakes, schnitzel, twice-baked croissant, pasta: A cookbook that celebrates breadcrumbs from all angles
(Image credit: Kitchen Arts & Letters)

Have bread; breadcrumbs are inevitable. You would think then, with boundless English-speaking cultures using bread, there would be endless words for breadcrumbs. Terms that are mere descriptors for the bread pieces, like “fine,” “medium” and “large.” Would that we have 50 words to express a range of kinds of breadcrumbs, in the way Tamil has more than four dozen words for love.

In “All That Crumbs Allow,” authors Michelle Marek and Camilla Wynne creep toward that goal. Across 45 recipes — each its own kind of breadcrumb-naming treatise — the duo proclaims how versatile the kitchen staple both is and can be.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  