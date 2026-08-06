Senate confirms Schwartz to lead embattled CDC

The vote was largely along partisan lines

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Dr. Erica Schwartz at Senate confirmation hearing to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Erica Schwartz at Senate confirmation hearing to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s first permanent director in nearly a year. Schwartz is “widely considered a qualified and traditional selection for the role,” Politico said. She “has repeatedly affirmed the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines,” The New York Times said, but the 51-44 vote “fell mostly along partisan lines.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  