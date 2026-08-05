DC Guard deployment to cost estimated $1.4B extra

The deployment was projected to run at least through the end of Trump’s term

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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National Guard soldiers in front of a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
National Guard soldiers in front of a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment to Washington, D.C., will cost the federal government another $1.4 billion through the end of his term in 2029, according to a Defense Department estimate for Congress obtained by news organizations Tuesday. The estimate “offers a glimpse of how much taxpayer money will be spent” on a deployment local officials call an “infringement of their city’s autonomy,” said The Associated Press.