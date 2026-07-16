Pentagon announces testosterone screenings

New soldiers must “have the right testosterone levels to operate at” their “absolute best,” Hegseth said

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
(Image credit: Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

What happened

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the Pentagon will introduce testosterone screenings for soldiers over the age of 30. The screenings will be available to troops under 30 by request, and any soldier found to have lower testosterone levels will have the option to undergo hormone treatment. The new policy is designed so soldiers “have the right testosterone levels to operate at” their “absolute best,” Hegseth said in a video on X captioned “The High-T Department of War.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  