Why testosterone therapy warning labels may soon change

The revisions could make access much easier

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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3d render of testosterone injection vial with syringe over white background
Hormone therapy has long been hailed as a wonder drug
(Image credit: ayo888 / Getty Images)

The Department of Health and Human Services is moving to make adjustments to testosterone-therapy labels, reversing changes made over a decade ago that restricted availability for some men. With hormone drugs being hailed as yet another wellness drug, experts worry the requested adjustments could trigger a testosterone free-for-all.

Why is the HHS asking for revisions?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 