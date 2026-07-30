Why young people keep getting lost up mountains

As hiking culture flourishes on social media, rescue call-outs are also rising

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Photo collage of two young women hiking up a steep hill, a view of Crib Goch in Snowdonia, and a rescue helicopter
Hiking posts can make the toughest climbs look like a walk in the park
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Social media feeds full of hiking content and glorious views have contributed to a growing interest in the outdoors among young adults. But a worrying number of young people have also needed rescuing from mountainous regions.

Hiking influencers have become an “inadvertent source of inspiration” for their followers to take treks “without understanding the scale of the challenge” and that are “beyond their skill set”, said The i Paper.

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