Will Andy Burnham be the PM to fix social care?

After 22 failed reforms in 30 years, former health secretary faces huge funding challenge

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Photo collage of a nurse attending to an older woman, forget-me-nots, and various scraps of paper
Past failures to confront the problem of adult social care carry ‘a heavy political cost’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“Overlooked and underfunded” adult social care has become “the Cinderella service of our wider welfare system”, said Labour List. Now Andy Burnham, whose father has Alzheimer’s and lives in a care home, has told the BBC that he will put “whatever political capital I have” into fixing it.

He is not the first prime minister to vow to tackle the issue. But “successive governments have come undone when faced with the tricky reality” of adequately funding state support to help older people live safely and independently, said The Times.

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