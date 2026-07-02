Defence black hole: Starmer’s parting gift to Burnham?

PM’s commitments in the Defence Investment Plan pose significant challenges for heir-apparent Andy Burnham and his future chancellor

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Illustration of Andy Burnham falling into a pit with a shower of bank notes
A total of £4.7 billion of the Defence Investment Plan remains unfunded, with the Treasury saying it will be allocated in the next budget
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Keir Starmer promised to give his successor as prime minister his “full and unequivocal support” but Andy Burnham must be wondering what Starmer’s definition of “full and unequivocal” is, following this week’s defence announcement.

Starmer announced a £15 billion increase in spending in his £298 billion Defence Investment Plan (DIP). Of the £15 billion, around two thirds will be raised from “efficiency savings” of quangos, and “cutting capital budgets across Whitehall by 1%”, said The Guardian.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.