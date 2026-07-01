Drones and a hybrid Navy: how the UK’s Armed Forces will change

Military experts have raised doubts about new plan for ‘cutting-edge capabilities’

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Britain&#039;s Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis (R) speaks the Chief Engineer Fraser McKay as he is shown the Skyhammer interceptor missile during a visit to Cambridge Aerospace
Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis visits Cambridge Aerospace
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

“Equipping our forces, defending our future” – that’s the government’s core promise in its long-delayed defence investment plan.

The “game-changing” plan, finally published by the Ministry of Defence, will “strengthen our Armed Forces on land, at sea and in the air”, said Keir Starmer. The £15 billion of extra spending will provide “cutting-edge capabilities” to deter “evolving threats and keep the British people safe”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 