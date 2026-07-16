Australia and Fiji’s new defence pact

Alliance is one of a flurry of treaties Canberra is making in the Pacific to cooperate on security and counter China’s growing influence

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Photo collage of Anthony Albanese and Sitiveni Rabuka, surrounded by fragments of a map of Oceania
‘Surprise move’ by Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, elevates diplomatic ties between the nations
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Australia and Fiji have agreed a new defence alliance, the latest in a series of regional pacts that could significantly alter the Pacific’s defence landscape.

In a “surprise move”, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, elevated diplomatic ties between the two countries to a “formal treaty”, said The Guardian. The Ocean of Peace alliance, which will in the future be open to other Pacific nations to join, aims to bolster regional security and “limit China’s influence”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 