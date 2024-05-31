The Week Unwrapped: The battle for Papua New Guinea

Plus, the MoD's helicopter cancer scandal and the rebirth of the lad mag

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province
(Image credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images)

A week after a landslide that left hundreds of people dead, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea is facing a vote of no confidence. The outcome will be keenly watched in China, Australia and the US, which are seeking to woo the country's government and solidify their influence in the Pacific. Plus: a helicopter scandal at the MoD and the rebirth of Loaded magazine.

