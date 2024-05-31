The Week Unwrapped: The battle for Papua New Guinea
Plus, the MoD's helicopter cancer scandal and the rebirth of the lad mag
A week after a landslide that left hundreds of people dead, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea is facing a vote of no confidence. The outcome will be keenly watched in China, Australia and the US, which are seeking to woo the country's government and solidify their influence in the Pacific. Plus: a helicopter scandal at the MoD and the rebirth of Loaded magazine.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
