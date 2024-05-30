Loaded relaunch: modern masculinity or mid-life crisis?

Lads' mag wants to allow men to 'ogle beautiful women' but has it misjudged 'the most sexually jaded generation of Western men in history'?

Lads mag reader from the 1990s
Lad mag culture seized the zeitgeist in the 1990s
(Image credit: David Turner / Pymca / Shutterstock)
By
published

Loaded, the iconic lads' magazine of the 1990s, is returning after a nine-year hiatus with a self-declared mission to allow men to "ogle beautiful women" once more.

At its peak, the monthly magazine sold more than 450,000 copies. Danni Levy, the new executive editor, said the relaunch is aimed at the original Loaded audience, who are "now living happily at home with their wife and kids". But not everyone is convinced it will work.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

