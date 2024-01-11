FKA Twigs and Jeremy Allen White – the tale of two Calvin Klein ads

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a Calvin Klein advert featuring FKA Twigs should be banned for presenting the singer as "a stereotypical sexual object".

The watchdog received two complaints, saying the images were "overly sexualised, offensive and irresponsible", they "objectified women" and were "inappropriate for display in a place where anyone could see them", reported The Telegraph.

The ASA's ruling comes as Calvin Klein launched its latest underwear campaign featuring actor Jeremy Allen White, which caused a "breathless response" after going viral, said Coco Khan in The Guardian. One such reaction was a New Yorker essay by Jennifer Wilson that described the photoshoot as "a time stamp of our own historical moment, a period of foiled pleasures and desires left on simmer".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Double standards'

Calvin Klein pushed back against the complaints, saying the adverts featuring FKA Twigs as well as American model Kendall Jenner "did not overly sexualise" the women and "were not irresponsible", adding that the women themselves had approved the use of the images.

However, the ASA disagreed when it came to the FKA Twigs image, in which it said her "buttocks and breast were exposed, and her shirt was draped over one shoulder and drawn halfway across her body". The accompanying caption said: "Calvins or nothing". The ASA upheld the complaints, saying the "composition focused on her body rather than on the clothing being advertised" and the image was "irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence".

Calvin Klein has become well known for producing adverts "featuring beautiful models in various states of undress", said Cosmopolitan, and has had "years of pushing the boundaries". The company argued that the controversial campaign was "similar to those it had been releasing in the UK for many years", added Sky News.

FKA Twigs released her own statement with a reference to the White photoshoot, saying that "in light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, i can't help but feel there are some double standards here".

White "unintentionally caused a media storm", agreed Rebecca Cope at Grazia, as social media users fawned over his appearance and he was asked in television interviews whether he was prouder of his Calvin Klein ad than his Golden Globe win for his role in "The Bear". What "if the same line of questioning was applied to a female winner"? said Cope. While "women bear the brunt of unwanted objectification" every day, she said, when does the reaction to White's campaign "go too far and veer into becoming a double standard?".

'Under pressure to be perfect'

White has seemed "somewhat uncomfortable" with the attention he has received because of the advert, said The Independent, but he "knew what he was signing up for" when appearing in the ad, argued Cope. The "raison d’etre" of these Calvin Klein campaigns is to "get people talking".

But the difference in reaction between the FKA Twigs and White adverts represents "sexist and racist double standards", said Nyome Nicholas-Williams in Glamour. White is "showing more skin" in his campaign yet it has been received with "open arms", representing the "blatant double standards that are forced on women, time and again", she argued.

There certainly appears to be some cognitive dissonance, agreed The Independent's Rowan Pelling. Is there really "progress" in calling one advert "irresponsible because they objectified women" but countenancing it when "women do the exact same thing to men".

Though we should not "cry for young men", Pelling added, there is a growing trend that "younger men feel the pressure of this socially-licenced female gaze" and they can feel "under pressure from womankind to be perfect".

This style of advert represents a broader issue, however, suggested Khan in The Guardian. We are living in "a time obsessed by image" and we are "forever being marketed at", but it's worth remembering these "exceptional" people are always "downplaying the difference between their lives and ours", and we should "not measure ourselves against celebrities".

The reactions to the two Calvin Klein campaigns "speaks volumes", concluded Nicholas–Williams, and "is very reflective of the society we now live in".