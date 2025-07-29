Sydney Sweeney's 'great jeans': why American Eagle ad is so controversial

Series of adverts featuring American actress Sydney Sweeney cause storm around race and eugenics

Sydney Sweeney, in full denim outfit, with blonde hair loose, stars in American Eagle advertisement &#039;Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans&#039;
Smoking pun: scripts trigger backlash over ad starring 'all-American' actress
(Image credit: American Eagle)
Sydney Sweeney has fronted a new American Eagle ad campaign, featuring tight jeans, retro visuals and one very questionable pun that seems to have sparked a culture war.

The video campaign sees the "Euphoria" star first referencing her inherited looks as "genes", before explaining her "jeans" are blue. The campaign slogan continues the play on words: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans".

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

