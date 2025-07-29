Sydney Sweeney's 'great jeans': why American Eagle ad is so controversial
Series of adverts featuring American actress Sydney Sweeney cause storm around race and eugenics
Sydney Sweeney has fronted a new American Eagle ad campaign, featuring tight jeans, retro visuals and one very questionable pun that seems to have sparked a culture war.
The video campaign sees the "Euphoria" star first referencing her inherited looks as "genes", before explaining her "jeans" are blue. The campaign slogan continues the play on words: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans".
'Parallels to alt-right ideals'
"On paper", Sweeney, an "all-American blonde", is the "ideal spokesperson" for the brand, said Fran Hoepfner in Vulture. But in a country where diversity initiatives are "under attack" and "mass deportations" occur daily, an advert on "how awesome it is to be white and blonde-haired and blue-eyed" comes across as "tasteless".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's "hard to ignore the parallels to alt-right ideals" and historical ideas about eugenics, with a play on the word "jeans/genes" and a focus on Sweeney's "stereotypically Aryan features", said Natalie Fear in Creative Bloq. Whether it's an "unfortunate choice of tone" or a veiled "dog whistle", it's puzzling that this advertisement was approved at all.
Whatever the campaign's intentions, the wider reaction to it clearly reflects an "unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism and capitalist exploitation", said Hannah Holland on MSNBC. Advertisements are "mirrors of society", and "sometimes what they reflect can be ugly and startling".
'Stifling sanctimony'
The "woke outrage" is predictable but it's about time for a return to "American exceptionalism", where women can be "sultry, bold and unapologetically feminine", said Kelly Sadler in The Washington Times. While left-wing thinkpieces "blather on", trying to connect the ad to "neo-Nazis", there are some "irrefutable truths" that cannot be ignored: namely, that "men and women are attracted to each other", and that ads work best when they are "beautiful, aspirational or stylish".
Indeed, it is "hardly a revolutionary concept" that an attractive woman should be used by a fashion brand to sell merchandise, said Paul Burke in The Spectator. The "stifling sanctimony" of "pompous, po-faced pearl-clutchers" is frustrating at best, and claims the advertisement is being used to push "white supremacy" are "so vile, they're almost laughable". Sadly, this is something we must now expect from a "miserable movement in its death throes".
"Despite the backlash", stocks in American Eagle have jumped "20% over the past five days", said The Hill. Controversy may be the best-fitting marketing strategy of all.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Is China's giant new hydropower dam a 'water bomb' aimed at India?
Today's Big Question River is a 'lifeline for millions' across Asia
-
Aysegul Savas' 6 favorite books for readers who love immersive settings
Feature The Paris-based Turkish author recommends works by Hiromi Kawakami, Virginia Woolf, and more
-
Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire in border fight
Speed Read At least 38 people were killed and more than 300,000 displaced in the recent violence
-
FKA Twigs and Jeremy Allen White – the tale of two Calvin Klein ads
Talking Point Her advert was banned by the advertising watchdog while his caused a 'breathless response' after going viral
-
Miss France: the beauty pageant winner with a 'woke' haircut
In the Spotlight Eve Gilles subjected to 'hostile' online criticism after judges' decision
-
‘Sexist’ banned TV ads: how Philadelphia and VW fell foul of new rules
In Depth Advertising watchdog’s crackdown triggers concerns of ‘morality policing’
-
Gender stereotypes banned from UK adverts: how the ban works
In Depth Advertising watchdog brings in new measures to stop commercials reinforcing harmful stereotypes
-
The worst advertising campaigns of 2017
In Depth From Pepsi to Nivea to McDonald’s: this year's biggest missteps from some of the world’s biggest brands
-
Lena Dunham to launch feminist newsletter – but is it needed?
In Depth Lifestyle brand Lenny will be unapologetically honest and cover topics from radical politics to Rihanna
-
Is this the end of topless models on Page 3?
In Depth Campaigners celebrate as Murdoch says it's 'old fashioned'– but editors say readers still want it